Dr. Muriel Levy-Kern, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Paris, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Levy-Kern works at Saint Peter's Physician Associates in Monroe Township, NJ with other offices in Hazlet, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.