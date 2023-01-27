Dr. Murilo Lima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murilo Lima, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murilo Lima, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lima works at
Locations
LIMA MD Direct Primary Care & MedSpa17595 S Tamiami Trl Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 738-2626Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Doutor Murilo Lima é um excelente profissional muito atencioso junto com sua assistente Beatriz, juntos formam uma ótima equipe falando outros idioma ajudando assim quem têm dificuldade com o inglês super indico, estou muito feliz pelas consultas!
About Dr. Murilo Lima, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1801322839
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University College of Medicine/Lee Memorial Health System Program
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lima has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lima works at
Dr. Lima speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Lima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
