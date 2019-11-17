Overview of Dr. Murphy Martin, MD

Dr. Murphy Martin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Attala, Merit Health Central, Merit Health Rankin, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Murphy S Martin MD Professional Limited Liability Company in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.