Dr. Murray Cotter, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Murray Cotter, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Petoskey, MI. 

Dr. Cotter works at Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey in Petoskey, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI and Portage, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey
    4170 Cedar Bluff Dr, Petoskey, MI 49770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 489-3892
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Bay Area Dermatology - Traverse City
    999 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 489-3897
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Kalamazoo Dermatology - Portage
    6100 Newport Rd Ste 100, Portage, MI 49002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 220-2255
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    S Bartz — Dec 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Murray Cotter, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1669598744
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mclaren Northern Michigan

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murray Cotter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cotter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cotter has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

