Overview of Dr. Murray Friedberg, MD

Dr. Murray Friedberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Friedberg works at Coastal Eye Institute in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.