Dr. Murray Friedberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Murray Friedberg, MD
Dr. Murray Friedberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Friedberg's Office Locations
1
Coastal Eye Institute1427 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-4777
2
Coastal Eye Institute6310 Health Park Way Ste 340, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 748-1818
3
Coastal Eye Institute217 MANATEE AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 748-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Could not have asked for better! Two cataract surgeries and all went great! Staff was very caring and professional !
About Dr. Murray Friedberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1609874874
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
- Medical College Of Vi
- Cleveland Clinic
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Friedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Friedberg has seen patients for Presbyopia, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.