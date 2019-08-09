Dr. Murray Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murray Grossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Murray Grossman, MD
Dr. Murray Grossman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman's Office Locations
-
1
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3606
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
We considered ourselves lucky to get an appointment with Dr. Grossman who has 40 years of experience in cognitive disorders. We had no idea what was going on with my mother who seemed to be deteriorating quickly. We went to several local doctors, but no one could give us an answer. At first they diagnosed her with a seizure disorder, which turned out to be just an abnormal EEG due to Alzheimers. The meds they prescribed just made her worse. Then she had 2 MRI's 2 months apart (locally) which were read as normal. Dr. Grossman showed us the very clear signs of a deterioration that the other 2 doctors had missed. He was very thorough, and very direct with my mother who is an extremely stubborn person. He told her that her that she's a fall risk, she should not be living in a 2 story house, needed 24 hour care at home or in assisted living. This is what we all needed to hear. He told her he could prescribe some medication, which would help, but there is no cure. Thank you Dr. Grossman
About Dr. Murray Grossman, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1790717932
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.