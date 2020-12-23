Dr. Honick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray Honick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murray Honick, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School.
Dr. Honick works at
Locations
Strand Psychiatric Associates PA3025 Newcastle Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 215-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I feel like I was really able to have an open & honest conversation with a professional about my struggles with ADHD. Dr. Honick was extremely helpful, attentive, and informative throughout the appointment. Would absolutely recommend him!
About Dr. Murray Honick, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1932183357
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Med Ctr-W V
- Kanawha Vly Fp Ctr-W Va U
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Honick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honick.
