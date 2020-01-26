Overview of Dr. Murray Lieberman, MD

Dr. Murray Lieberman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Lieberman works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Germantown, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.