Dr. Murray Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murray Lieberman, MD
Overview of Dr. Murray Lieberman, MD
Dr. Murray Lieberman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lieberman's Office Locations
-
1
Germantown19851 Observation Dr Ste 455, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 933-9660
-
2
Bethesda6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 503, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?
Had a prostate biopsy, Dr. Leiberman was great, explained everything step by step and what to expect, greatly offset my fears. This Doctor knows what he's doing and how to administrate same. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Murray Lieberman, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861401846
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lieberman speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.