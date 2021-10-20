Overview of Dr. Murray McGrady, MD

Dr. Murray McGrady, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Sparta Community Hospital.



Dr. McGrady works at Ear Nose and Throat Institute in Swansea, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.