Dr. Murray Propes, MD
Overview of Dr. Murray Propes, MD
Dr. Murray Propes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Propes' Office Locations
Midwest Vascular Center North Suburban Sc2601 Compass Rd Ste 110, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (630) 322-9126
Riverside Medical SC3405 N ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 577-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Propes and his staff are so professional. I have just finished my 3rd treatment and my legs look better than ever! I highly recommend Midwest Vein Center and Dr. Propes to anyone who wants sexy vein free legs.
About Dr. Murray Propes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Propes accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Propes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Propes.
