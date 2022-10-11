Overview

Dr. Murray Rosenbaum, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at Cardiac Arrhythmia Services in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.