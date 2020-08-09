See All Family Doctors in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Murray Snook, MD

Family Medicine
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Murray Snook, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Snook works at MDVIP - Georgetown, Texas in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - Georgetown, Texas
    908 Rockmoor Dr, Georgetown, TX 78628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 487-7310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Murray Snook, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1326125097
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Spohn Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Spohn Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. David's Medical Center
    • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murray Snook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snook works at MDVIP - Georgetown, Texas in Georgetown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Snook’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Snook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

