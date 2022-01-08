See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Hartford, CT
Dr. Murray Wellner, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Murray Wellner, MD

Dr. Murray Wellner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO.

Dr. Wellner works at Wellner and Hameroff Mds in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wellner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Murray I Wellner Mdpc
    10 Dale St, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 521-9451

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  Anemia
  Anxiety
  Asthma
  Ataxia
  Cough
  Diabetes
  Diarrhea
  Gout
  Headache
  Hernia
  Insomnia
  Migraine
  Obesity
  Ringworm
  Vertigo
  Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 08, 2022
    Dr. Wellner is a great doctor who does research to help his patients. He finds creative solutions and is not limited by conventional wisdom.
    J Redding — Jan 08, 2022
    About Dr. Murray Wellner, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508887290
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murray Wellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wellner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wellner works at Wellner and Hameroff Mds in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Wellner’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wellner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wellner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

