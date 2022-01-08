Dr. Murray Wellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Murray Wellner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO.
Dr. Wellner's Office Locations
Murray I Wellner Mdpc10 Dale St, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 521-9451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wellner?
Dr. Wellner is a great doctor who does research to help his patients. He finds creative solutions and is not limited by conventional wisdom.
About Dr. Murray Wellner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1508887290
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wellner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wellner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wellner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wellner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.