Overview of Dr. Murray Werzberger, MD

Dr. Murray Werzberger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Werzberger works at Modern Medical PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.