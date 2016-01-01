Overview of Dr. Mursalin Anis, MD

Dr. Mursalin Anis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Anis works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.