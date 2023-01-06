Dr. Murtaza Adam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murtaza Adam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Murtaza Adam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Centura Business Park1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 261-1600
East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Englewood850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Lafayette - West Medical Building1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clinical Research Department255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Parker - Lincoln Medical Center11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Shortly after cataract surgery, I experienced posterior vitreous detachment (PVD's) in both eyes. The result was many floaters, impacting the quality of my vision and driving me to distraction! I tried laser treatment for the floaters, but it was only marginally effective. Fortunately, I was referred to Dr. Adam, who performed vitrectomies for me. I was a bit apprehensive beforehand, but Dr. Adam made me very comfortable throughout the entire process. Recovery was swift and, most importantly, the results are excellent: my floaters are totally gone and my vision is wonderfully clear. Dr. Adam and his team are truly first rate. Highly recommended.
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093004806
- Retina Svc Of Wills Eye Hosp
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Ophthalmology
