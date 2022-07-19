Overview of Dr. Murtaza Amir, MD

Dr. Murtaza Amir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Amir works at TeleSpecialists, LLC in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cumberland, MD and Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.