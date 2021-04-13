Dr. Murtaza Bhuriwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuriwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murtaza Bhuriwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Murtaza Bhuriwala, MD
Dr. Murtaza Bhuriwala, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Dow Medical College|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Bhuriwala works at
Dr. Bhuriwala's Office Locations
Northwest Cancer Center17323 Red Oak Dr # 100, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 699-4773
Millennium Oncology9319 Pinecroft Dr Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-4656Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Long time patient. He is very thorough and patient.
About Dr. Murtaza Bhuriwala, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott &amp;amp;amp; White Hospital|William Beaumont Hospital
- Wayne State U Grace Hosp|Wayne State University Detroit Mc
- Dow Medical College|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College
- Medical Oncology
