Dr. Murtaza Parekh, MD
Overview
Dr. Murtaza Parekh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Healthcare PA2417 Atrium Dr Ste 150, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 791-2040
North Carolina Heart & Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-3100
REX Digestive Healthcare (North Raleigh)8300 Health Park Ste 327, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 791-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Second colonoscopy procedure with Dr. Parekh. Very personable and professional. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Murtaza Parekh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1225236094
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parekh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parekh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parekh has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parekh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.