Overview

Dr. Murtaza Parekh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Parekh works at UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.