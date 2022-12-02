Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murtaza Rizvi, MD
Dr. Murtaza Rizvi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Huntington Orthopedics39 Congress St Ste 200 Fl 2, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-0282
Huntington Ear Nose Throat Head & Neck Specialists10 Congress St Ste 103, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 261-4615Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Murtaza Rizvi MD Inc11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1155, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (424) 293-8861
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I appreciate Dr. Rizvi's interaction with me. He answers all my questions and concerns patiently and respectfully. He is kind and friendly and approachable. He is professional and honestly advises you about your particular condition. I would recommend him WITHOUT RESERVATION!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1205071073
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
