Overview of Dr. Murtaza Rizvi, MD

Dr. Murtaza Rizvi, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Rizvi works at Huntington Orthopedics in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.