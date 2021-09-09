Overview

Dr. Murthappa Prakash, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Prakash works at Joseph B Sappington MD in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.