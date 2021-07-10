Dr. Murthy Andavolu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andavolu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murthy Andavolu, MD
Dr. Murthy Andavolu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center and Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange.
Halifax Health - Cancer Center for Hope303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
Eisenhower Medical Center Lucy Curci Cancer Cente39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Andavolu is knowledgeable and compassionate. I highly recommend him.
- Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1952350548
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|Usc Lac Med Center|Usc Lac Med Center
- Queens Hosp Ctr-Mt Sinai Med Ctr|Queens Hospital Center Mt Sinai Med Center|Queens Hospital Center Mt Sinai Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center|Long Island Jewish Med Center|Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
Dr. Andavolu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andavolu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andavolu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andavolu works at
Dr. Andavolu has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andavolu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andavolu speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Andavolu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andavolu.
