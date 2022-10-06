Dr. Murthy Madhira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madhira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murthy Madhira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murthy Madhira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Med Coll/Andhra U and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Monroe Gastroenterology1066 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 240-4870
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Good and on a scale of 1-10 10 is good 1 is bad,I rate Dr.Murphy Madira a 10.
About Dr. Murthy Madhira, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1477525913
Education & Certifications
- Harper University Hospital
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- Rangaraya Med Coll/Andhra U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madhira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madhira accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madhira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madhira has seen patients for Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madhira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Madhira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madhira.
