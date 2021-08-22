Dr. Murtuza Habeeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habeeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murtuza Habeeb, MD
Overview of Dr. Murtuza Habeeb, MD
Dr. Murtuza Habeeb, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
Dr. Habeeb works at
Dr. Habeeb's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Vascular Surgery1010 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 706-5171
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is this doctor's doctor.
About Dr. Murtuza Habeeb, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1881897205
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Western Reserve Care System
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habeeb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habeeb accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habeeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habeeb has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habeeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Habeeb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habeeb.
