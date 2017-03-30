Dr. Kothawala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murtuza Kothawala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Murtuza Kothawala, MD
Dr. Murtuza Kothawala, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kothawala's Office Locations
Orlando Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (321) 841-3050
Orlando Health Medical Group Inc100 W Gore St Ste 600, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 842-6671Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellente Dr.
About Dr. Murtuza Kothawala, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1477585123
Education & Certifications
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kothawala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kothawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kothawala has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kothawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kothawala speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothawala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kothawala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kothawala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kothawala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.