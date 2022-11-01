See All Hematologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Murtuza Rampurwala, MD

Hematology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Murtuza Rampurwala, MD

Dr. Murtuza Rampurwala, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Palos Community Hospital, Silver Cross Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Rampurwala works at University Of Chicago Health Specialists in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rampurwala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ of Chicago Med - Clinical Labs At Orland Park
    14290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 755-8267
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital
  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Dr M Rampurwala's entire staff at the University of Chicago is beyond amazing. I was totally impressed when I came in to see you that you had done your homework on me to hit the ground running by reviewing the reasons for my coming in and my file. You are a kind, compassionate, and brilliant doctor! One of the kindest professionals I’ve ever met, you listen, you ask the right questions, and you took the time during my appointment to totally present a game plan based on my health needs and concerns. I am so impressed by your demeanor, honesty, and intuitiveness. It shows that you genuinely care about your patients. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and cares for your patients. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and cares for a patient as a person with an outstanding quality of medical care. I am so lucky to have you handling my health needs. Thank you so much!
    Ralph Russotto — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Murtuza Rampurwala, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326272469
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murtuza Rampurwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rampurwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rampurwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rampurwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rampurwala works at University Of Chicago Health Specialists in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rampurwala’s profile.

    Dr. Rampurwala has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rampurwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rampurwala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rampurwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rampurwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rampurwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

