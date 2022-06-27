Overview of Dr. Murugesan Manoharan, MD

Dr. Murugesan Manoharan, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Royal Coll Surgeons of England|University of Miami / School of Medicine



Dr. Manoharan works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.