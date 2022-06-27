Dr. Murugesan Manoharan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manoharan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murugesan Manoharan, MD
Overview of Dr. Murugesan Manoharan, MD
Dr. Murugesan Manoharan, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Royal Coll Surgeons of England|University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Manoharan's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr # 508, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Miami Cancer Institute1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professionalism, care, very friendly communication.
About Dr. Murugesan Manoharan, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- English, Tamil
- 1679502256
Education & Certifications
- Royal Coll Surgeons of England|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Royal Australasian College Of Surgeons
- Madras Medical College
- Urology
