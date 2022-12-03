Overview

Dr. Musa Dahu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Bronson South Haven Hospital, Holland Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's, North Ottawa Community Health System, Sparrow Ionia Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.