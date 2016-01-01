See All Cardiologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD

Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Sharkawi works at Practice in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Prakash Harikrishnan, MD
Dr. Prakash Harikrishnan, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Sorrentino, MD
Dr. Robert Sorrentino, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sean Javaheri, DO
Dr. Sean Javaheri, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Dr. Sharkawi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623
  2. 2
    AU Health Cardiovascular Center
    1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sharkawi?

Photo: Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sharkawi to family and friends

Dr. Sharkawi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sharkawi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD.

About Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447682414
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharkawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sharkawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sharkawi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharkawi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharkawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharkawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Musa Sharkawi, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.