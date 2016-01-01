Dr. Musab Nusrat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nusrat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Musab Nusrat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Musab Nusrat, MD
Dr. Musab Nusrat, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina|Wayne State University
Dr. Nusrat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nusrat's Office Locations
-
1
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave Ste 103, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 272-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nusrat?
About Dr. Musab Nusrat, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1225317399
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina|Wayne State University
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nusrat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nusrat accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nusrat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nusrat works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nusrat. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nusrat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nusrat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nusrat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.