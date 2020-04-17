See All Pediatricians in Panama City, FL
Dr. Musab Al Yahia, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Musab Al Yahia, MD

Dr. Musab Al Yahia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Panama City, FL. 

Dr. Al Yahia works at Emerald Coast Pediatrics in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al Yahia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emerald Coast Pediatrics
    621 W Baldwin Rd Ste A, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 726-5003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 17, 2020
    He’s fantastic and took time to discuss my concerns about my infant! Couldn’t of picked a better pediatrician for my son.
    Brittney — Apr 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Musab Al Yahia, MD
    About Dr. Musab Al Yahia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538476189
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Musab Al Yahia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Yahia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al Yahia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al Yahia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al Yahia works at Emerald Coast Pediatrics in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Al Yahia’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Yahia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Yahia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Yahia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Yahia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

