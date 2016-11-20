Overview

Dr. Musarrat Iqbal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Iqbal works at Mineola Interventional Pain Mgmt. Pllc in Mineola, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, Shirley, NY and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.