Dr. Musarrat Iqbal, MD
Dr. Musarrat Iqbal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Mineola Interventional Pain Mgmt. Pllc184 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 747-5042
Diabetes and Endocrinology Center of Suffolk285 Sills Rd Bldg 15, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 618-9030
Suffolk Surgery Center LLC1500 William Floyd Pkwy, Shirley, NY 11967 Directions (631) 618-9030
Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center Inc.101 Hospital Rd, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-7680
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgeable regarding cronic pain and varied treatments. I found Dr very compassionate and caring. I would highly recommend. Dr Iqbal for your pain management.He takes the time to really listen to your problem. making it known he is ways available should you need him after hours.Dr takes extensive time to explain the cause of your pain and the options that are available to help you.
About Dr. Musarrat Iqbal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
