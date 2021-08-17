Overview

Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Kern Valley Healthcare District.



Dr. Ahmed works at San Joaquin Valley Pulmonary Group in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Lake Isabella, CA and Taft, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.