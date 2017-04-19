Dr. Mushtaq Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mushtaq Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mushtaq Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Mushtaq Shah7227 Hanover Pkwy Ste A, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 220-0606
- Doctors Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He was great. It's my fault that I haven't been back, but I need to get there for his excellent care.
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Persian
- SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Persian.
