Dr. Mushtaq Syed, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indiana, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Indiana Internal Medicinemark Lentz1265 Wayne Ave Ste 103, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions (724) 463-1048
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Punxsutawney Area Hospital
I have not seen Dr Syed in 2 years as I thought my PCP could follow my thyroid meds but I was wrong. You need a specialist who knows how to help you manage. Dr Syed took time to explain how my thyroid works and the issue of med changes. When I left I understood far more than I did before and know why you should see a specialist in this delicate area of thyroid problems. This office has changed since I was last there and the staff was pleasant and professional.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Liaquat Med Coll
