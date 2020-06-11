Dr. Chachar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mushtaque Chachar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mushtaque Chachar, MD
Dr. Mushtaque Chachar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chachar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chachar's Office Locations
-
1
Southeastern Mass Dialysis Clinic237 State Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 717-8903
-
2
Southcoast Physician Services Inc.200 Mill Rd Ste 180, Fairhaven, MA 02719 Directions (508) 717-8903
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chachar?
Dr. Chachar is the best!! Thanks..Sandy from acushnet
About Dr. Mushtaque Chachar, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891903712
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chachar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chachar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chachar works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chachar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chachar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chachar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chachar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.