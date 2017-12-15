Overview

Dr. Musib Gappy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hazel Park, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Gappy works at Hazel Park Medical Center in Hazel Park, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.