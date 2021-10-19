Dr. Mustafa Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mustafa Ahmed, MD
Dr. Mustafa Ahmed, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Mercer University / School of Medicine|Northwest Hosp
Dr. Ahmed works at
Southern Nevada Bariatrics3365 E Flamingo Rd Ste 9, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 213-5066Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely I would recommend Dr Ahmed. My visit with him was an excellent experience.
About Dr. Mustafa Ahmed, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Somali
- 1841239118
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University / School of Medicine|Northwest Hosp
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, Port Placements or Replacements and Gastrotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Somali.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.