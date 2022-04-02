Dr. Akbiek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mustafa Akbiek, MD
Overview of Dr. Mustafa Akbiek, MD
Dr. Mustafa Akbiek, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Akbiek's Office Locations
Claudia Cea MD PA311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 310, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-8250
Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 315-7123Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Nchmd Inc1285 Creekside Blvd E Unit 102, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 330-2933Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Nch Healthcare System350 7th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 624-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt Dr Akbiek listened to my concerns and and answered my questions. He went over my medical record with me to help me better understand it. He was professional and made me feel he was there to help me.
About Dr. Mustafa Akbiek, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1679989115
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akbiek accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akbiek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbiek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbiek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akbiek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akbiek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.