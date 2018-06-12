Overview of Dr. Mustafa El-Dadah, MB CHB

Dr. Mustafa El-Dadah, MB CHB is a Pediatrics Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Baghdad and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. El-Dadah works at Mercy Medical Ctr Des Moines ER in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Johnston, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.