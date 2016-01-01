Overview

Dr. Mustafa Moazam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Horizon City, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Moazam works at Healthy Horizons Clinic in Horizon City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.