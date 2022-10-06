See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Mustafa Musa, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.7 (15)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mustafa Musa, MD

Dr. Mustafa Musa, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.

Dr. Musa works at Beaumont INT/Geriatric Assocs in Beaumont, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Musa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Internal Medicine & Geriatric Associates
    755 N 11th St Ste P5200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 898-2994
  2. 2
    Tlc Pediatrics
    740 Hospital Dr Ste 160, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 898-2994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 06, 2022
    I LOVE DR MUSA HIM AND MY MOTHER HAVE A GREAT REALTIONSHIP AND I LOVE IT COULDNT ASK FOR A BETTER DOCTOR FOR HER
    NICOLE HARRISON — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Mustafa Musa, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1033126164
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Musa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Musa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Musa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Musa works at Beaumont INT/Geriatric Assocs in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Musa’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Musa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

