Dr. Mustafa Naeem, MD
Overview of Dr. Mustafa Naeem, MD
Dr. Mustafa Naeem, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Naeem works at
Dr. Naeem's Office Locations
Kidney Center of North Houston27721 State Highway 249 Ste 300, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-4019
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Naeem and his staff. He is very thorough and caring. He will talk to me and listen too!
About Dr. Mustafa Naeem, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1740243153
Education & Certifications
- Cch
- Civil Hosp|Civil Hospital
- Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naeem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naeem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Naeem has seen patients for Wheezing, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naeem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Naeem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naeem.
