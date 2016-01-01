See All General Surgeons in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Mustafa Shukr, MD

General Surgery
Map Pin Small Royal Oak, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mustafa Shukr, MD

Dr. Mustafa Shukr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. 

Dr. Shukr works at Michigan Pain Management in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shukr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Pain Mgmt. LLC
    30301 Woodward Ave Ste 240, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 565-3700

About Dr. Mustafa Shukr, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952651671
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mustafa Shukr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shukr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shukr works at Michigan Pain Management in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Dr. Shukr’s profile.

Dr. Shukr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

