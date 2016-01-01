Dr. Mustafa Suterwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suterwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mustafa Suterwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mustafa Suterwala, MD
Dr. Mustafa Suterwala, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Suterwala's Office Locations
Tots Clinic712 N Washington Ave Ste 510, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 827-7081
Medical Plaza 16750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 303, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 853-5033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-4012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mustafa Suterwala, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Suterwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suterwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suterwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Suterwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suterwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suterwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suterwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.