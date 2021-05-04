Dr. Dohadwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mustali Dohadwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mustali Dohadwala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Dohadwala works at
Locations
1
Heartsafe. LLC565 Turnpike St Ste 75, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 327-5266
2
Lahey Medical Center Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 977-6336
3
Heart Safe LLC30 High St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 688-2206
4
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 683-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very welcoming he just needs to better train his secretaries to be as welcoming and understanding as he is.
About Dr. Mustali Dohadwala, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1831349299
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dohadwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dohadwala works at
Dr. Dohadwala has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dohadwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dohadwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dohadwala.
