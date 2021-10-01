See All Cardiologists in Tomball, TX
Dr. Mustansir Vejlani, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mustansir Vejlani, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Dow University of Health Sciences - Karachi|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Vejlani works at Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders
    721 James St, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3662
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 01, 2021
    Dr. Vejlani was one of the team of Doctors at Tomball HCA hospital that treated me for 8 days in September of 2021. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone in need of a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary physician . His skill, knowledge, and wisdom combined with that of his colleagues literally saved my life. This man was wonderful to me and I am eternally grateful to God for placing Dr. Vejlani on my team of Doctors. Five Millon Stars!!!!
    Dave K Dorroh DDS — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Mustansir Vejlani, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194793851
    • Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital - New York, NY|St Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Ctr/Columbiap&amp;amp;amp;S
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr/ColumbiaP&amp;amp;amp;amp;S
    • Dow University of Health Sciences - Karachi|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mustansir Vejlani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vejlani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vejlani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vejlani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vejlani works at Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders in Tomball, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vejlani’s profile.

    Dr. Vejlani has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vejlani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vejlani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vejlani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vejlani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vejlani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

