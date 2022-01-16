Dr. Abdul-Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Rahman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Winchester, VA.
Dr. Abdul-Rahman works at
Locations
Shenandoah Urogynecology PC172 Linden Dr Ste 103, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 773-8169
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Medical Center
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr. Rahman for about 6 years. First meeting he is thorough in discussing and getting to know me as a patient. After 3 months and a blood test, we get together to discuss the findings and remedy the amount of medication. My only issue is the new members of the front desk, they sometimes do not follow through in sending messages to Dr. Rahman. I have to call the various businesses to see if they had received a fax from Dr. Rahman. Most of the time, no is the answer. Overall, I enjoy being treated by Dr. Rahman with my Diabetes. The front desk will have to remedy their issues in sending information to the Doctor from their patients. I still give a 5 plus rating to this office, because the Doctor knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Rahman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Russian
- 1588756886
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdul-Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul-Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Abdul-Rahman works at
Dr. Abdul-Rahman has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Obesity and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdul-Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdul-Rahman speaks Russian.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdul-Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdul-Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.