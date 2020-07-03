Dr. Mustapha Mallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mustapha Mallah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITI MONTPELLIER I / FACULTI DE MIDECINE DE MONTPELLIER -NIMES and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Life Line Home Health4700 Greenfield Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 946-6100
Executive Health PC1213 MASON ST, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 278-2800
Ganka Spassova MD Pllc1307 Ford Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 282-7000
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mallah is excellent. He listens! He cares! He feels like a family Dr.
About Dr. Mustapha Mallah, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1104879683
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITI MONTPELLIER I / FACULTI DE MIDECINE DE MONTPELLIER -NIMES
- Rheumatology
