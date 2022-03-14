See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.6 (48)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Falls Church, VA. 

Dr. Fauzia works at Virginia Women Clinic in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Women Clinic
    5697 Columbia Pike Ste 100, Falls Church, VA 22041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 845-3400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Infertility Evaluation
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fauzia?

    Mar 14, 2022
    Dr Fozia was my doctor and followed me through my first pregnancy. She was always available online and answered all my questions.she is hardworking and helpful highly recommended.
    Hafiza Elias — Mar 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fauzia to family and friends

    Dr. Fauzia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fauzia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD.

    About Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467454223
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fauzia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fauzia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fauzia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fauzia works at Virginia Women Clinic in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Dr. Fauzia’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Fauzia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fauzia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fauzia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fauzia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.