Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fauzia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD
Overview
Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Fauzia works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Women Clinic5697 Columbia Pike Ste 100, Falls Church, VA 22041 Directions (703) 845-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fauzia?
Dr Fozia was my doctor and followed me through my first pregnancy. She was always available online and answered all my questions.she is hardworking and helpful highly recommended.
About Dr. Mutahar Fauzia, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Arabic
- 1467454223
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fauzia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fauzia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fauzia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fauzia works at
Dr. Fauzia speaks Arabic.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Fauzia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fauzia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fauzia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fauzia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.